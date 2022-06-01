FILLER-CORN STATEMENT ON VIRGINIA STATE BUDGET



Richmond, VA – Today, the Virginia House of Delegates voted to send a two-year budget to the Governor that includes major priorities championed by Democratic leadership in recent years. Below is a statement from former Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn regarding the vote.



“As Speaker of the House of Delegates, I was proud to work with Virginia House Democrats, Virginia Senate Democrats, and Governor Ralph Northam to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic while creating the largest budget surplus in Virginia history. While no budget is perfect, we have invested this Democratic surplus in working Virginia families today.

First, well over $1 billion will go directly to Virginia families through one-time tax rebate checks, elimination of the state share of the grocery tax, and a 15% refund of the Earned Income Tax Credit — all while preserving local school funding.

This Democratic surplus has also enabled a more than $1 billion investment in public schools, 10% pay raises and one-time bonuses for teachers, and over $44 million in new state Pre-K and Child Care funding despite attempts to reduce these investments by House Republicans.

House and Senate Democrats successfully fought to keep environmental priorities like RGGI and water quality projects funded to protect the health of the James and Potomac rivers and the Chesapeake Bay for future generations.

Virginia families are hurting, and there is far more work to do to ensure every child has equal access to the resources they need to thrive — but help is on the way thanks to years of Democratic leadership. I will always fight to protect and to build upon our progress.”

