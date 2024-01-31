Final Federal Approvals for Dominion Energy’s Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Represent Success

Credit: Shutterstock

Dominion Energy has received the final federal approvals required to begin constructing its 2.6-gigawatt Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW), the largest offshore wind farm in the US. The project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes by 2026.



The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has authorized offshore construction by approving CVOW’s Construction and Operations Plan (COP), while the US Army Corps of Engineers has granted a permit for permitted impacts to US waters, including the electric transmission line route that will connect the generated energy to the mainland.



CVOW will be built off the coast of Virginia Beach, with 176 turbines, three offshore substations, and a lease area of nearly 113,000 acres. The project is expected to provide over 1,000 local jobs for ongoing operations and maintenance. Construction will begin in the second quarter of this year with the installation of the export cable and the monopile foundation.



“In an important step forward, we are thrilled to see the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project receive two major approvals that will place the nation’s largest offshore wind farm right off the coast of Virginia,” Senator Mark Warner, Senator Tim Kaine, and Representative Bobby Scott said in a joint statement. “The progress on this project to date speaks volumes about the level of cooperation between the Biden administration, the Commonwealth of Virginia, and Dominion Energy, and their commitment to the future of green energy in the Commonwealth. We look forward to continuing to work together to see this project through to the finish line.”

