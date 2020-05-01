Financial Assistance for Newport News ﻿Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

The City of Newport News and its Economic Development Authority have established a grant program to support local, small businesses impacted by the pandemic. The COVID-19 Small Business Resiliency Grant is designed to provide one-time financial assistance to eligible for-profit, small businesses in Newport News, excluding franchises and national chains, in amounts not to exceed $5,000. Grant funding is limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. Awards will be based on the availability of funds, program guidelines and submission of a complete application along with supporting documentation.

A business may qualify for consideration provided it meets all of the following:



For-profit business impacted by Governor Northam’s Executive Order 53, specifically those enumerated in Directive #3 and Directive #4.

Must be located in Newport News, Virginia.

Must have been established and operational prior to January 1, 2020 and have a current Newport News business license.

Must be in good standing with local taxes and licenses.

Had 25 employees or fewer as of March 1, 2020.

Had $2 million or less in annual gross receipts during calendar year 2019.

Applications may be submitted beginning at 9:00 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020. Interested businesses may obtain more information and download an application by visiting the Department of Development’s website. For questions about the program guidelines or application process, please contact Priscilla Green with the Department of Development at (757) 509-2587 or greenpa@nnva.gov.