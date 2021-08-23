Find LOVE at the Newport News Visitor Center

There’s even more to LOVE about Newport News now! The Newport News Visitor Center recently unveiled a large-scale LOVE piece of art at the entrance to Newport News Park (13560 Jefferson Ave.). The new display features the letters “NN” at the end of the word “LOVE,” representing “Love Newport News.”

The letters are just one set of more than 275 giant LOVE letters, called LOVEworks, in towns and cities across the Commonwealth. Created as part of a state and local partnership to promote travel and tourism, the artwork was installed July 30 and is an extension of the “Virginia is for Lovers” brand, one of the most iconic slogans in the world. This is the second LOVE NN display in the city. The other is at the fountain at Newport News City Center and is regularly adorned in flowers and other decorations to commemorate holidays and special occasions. Visitors to either LOVEwork piece in the city are encouraged to share their photos on social media using #LOVEVA and #LoveNN. A full list and map of statewide LOVEworks can be found at Virginia.org/LOVE.