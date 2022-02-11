Find Love this Valentine’s Day at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter!

February is a month for spreading love and showing kindness. What better way to celebrate than adopting the love of your life? Kennels at the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter are full of very eligible bachelors and bachelorettes. Take a walk through the adoption floor this weekend to find your perfect match! Today through Monday, adopters get to pick a special Valentine’s Day card with an adoption discount inside for up to 50% off! Head over to the PRAS Facebook and Instagram page to check out some adorable glam shots of our adoptable dogs from a photoshoot with Sweet Ellie Photography and HarleyLu Designs. To view all of the shelter’s adoptable animals, visit petango.com/peninsularegionalanimalshelter. The shelter is located at 5843 Jefferson Ave. For adoption hours and more information, visit the PRAS website or call 757-933-8900.