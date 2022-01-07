Find Out if Your Business Qualifies for an Enterprise Zone Grant

One of Newport News’ most important tools to support business growth in the city is the Virginia Enterprise Zone (VEZ) program. This program provides state and local incentives to companies and commercial property owners who are creating new jobs or making real property improvements within an Enterprise Zone. To help people better understand and utilize Enterprise Zones, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development is hosting “How to Qualify” webinars on Wednesday, January 12 and Tuesday, January 18. The webinars are free and open to the public.

There are two webinars each day – one on the Real Property Investment Grant and one on the Job Creation Grant. These webinars provide detailed instructions on the qualification process for the specific grant, and you can sign up for one or both webinars through the following links.

Newport News’ two Enterprise Zones are among the most utilized zones in the state, and each year many Newport News businesses benefit from the program. All of the city’s industrial and business parks are within these zones as well as a significant number of Newport News businesses. Property owners and businesses that are located in a Virginia Enterprise Zone and created at least four (4) new full-time jobs or invested more than $100,000 in qualified real property improvements in 2021 may qualify for the state’s Job Creation Grant or Real Property Investment Grant. The application deadline for jobs created and real property improvements completed during calendar year 2021 is Friday, April 1. To learn about Enterprise Zones as well as state and local incentives, visit the city’s Enterprise Zone page or contact Mallory Butler at butlermc@nnva.gov or 757-298-6506.