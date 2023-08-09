Finish Summer Strong in Newport News!

By: City of Newport News

It may feel like fall is right around the corner, but we still have over a month of summer left! Thankfully, Newport News has a variety of summer programs and fun experiences to offer so you can make the most of the rest of the season! From beach days, water sports, and outdoor explorations, to art workshops, STEM programs, and special events – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Check out everything our Parks and Recreation Department has to offer along with: concerts in Port Warwick every Wednesday night through the end of the month; various activities in City Center at Oyster Point; at community centers; library special programming; or shopping in Hilton Village. Have a picnic and watch the sunset over the water at the Lions Bridge or Victory Landing Park, enjoy a night out in the Yard District, or visit one of the city’s spectacular museums!

Get out and experience Newport News! For questions or more information about Newport News adventures, call the Visitor Center at 757-886-7777 or visit www.newport-news.org.