The Newport News Fire Administration office is in the process of relocating to the Oyster Point area of the city and is currently closed to the public. Fire Administration is moving from the second floor of the Police Department’s South Precinct to 610 Thimble Shoals Boulevard, Suite 500, and will reopen on Tuesday, August 18. All services provided by Fire Administration will still be available during the transition and citizens can reach the office by calling 757-975-5030. This move does not impact the Fire Department’s emergency response capabilities.

