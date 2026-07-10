Fire at Hampton NASA Steam Plant Extinguished, No Injuries

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Fire Division crews responded to a commercial structure fire at the Hampton/NASA Steam Plant early Thursday morning.

At approximately 12:59 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to a fire in the plant’s debris loading area. Firefighters worked through the early morning hours to bring the fire under control while ensuring the safety of personnel and protecting the surrounding facility. Crews remain on scene conducting overhaul operations to ensure all remaining hot spots were extinguished.

All employees inside the facility safely evacuated before firefighting operations began. No injuries were reported among plant employees or responding firefighters.

The fire caused significant damage to the steam plant, including extensive damage to the facility’s overhead cranes and roof. As a result, the steam plant is expected to be out of service for an extended period while damage is assessed and repairs are made.

The steam plant incinerates residential and commercial trash and produces steam energy for NASA Langley Research Facility. No impacts to Hampton’s solid waste collection process are anticipated and Hampton residential collection will continue as scheduled. Hampton residential trash customers can contact the Hampton Customer Call Center at 727-8311, if they have any questions about our Hampton solid waste programs.

The steam plant, which is operated by the city, generates supplemental energy to NASA Langley Research Center and does not provide residential electrical service. There will be no impact to residential power customers. During the shutdown, NASA will utilize its internal Steam Plant to maintain steam for center operations.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.