Firefighter/Medic Recruitment

The Newport News Fire Department is comprised of dual-role personnel. As such, Firefighter-Medics rotate their emergency response duties between ambulance and fire apparatus. Due to their dual-role responsibilities, once hired, Recruits are required to successfully graduate from two (2) separate structured Recruit training programs designed to maximize their dual-role capabilities:

At a Glance…

$45,213 base salary with adjustments for certifications, skills and experience

+ $2,000 per year for EMT-I

+ $5,000 per year for Paramedic

+ $600 or $1,000/year (at hire) for approved associate/bachelor’s degree

25-year retirement program (VRS)

Health, dental & vision insurance

Life insurance for you & family

Paid vacation & sick leave

Tuition reimbursement

Career advancement opportunities

Requires completion of the Hampton Roads Fire Academy (HRFA), Tidewater Regional Fire Academy (TRFA) or any similar fire academy approved by the department.

Must obtain and maintain Advanced EMT (AEMT) certification, and successfully complete the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians Testing Process.

Recruits are compensated during training in extensive fire and emergency medical academies. Upon completion of Fire and EMS programs, Firefighter/Medics will earn a competitive salary while averaging ten (10) working days per month.