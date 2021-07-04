Fireworks Do’s/Don’ts | Midtown Tunnel Closures | Hurricane Preparedness

*** Illegal Fireworks Reminder ***

from the

Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services

Do– Let the professionals handle the fireworks!

Do– Keep yourself and your family safe!

The 4th of July Fireworks Show

on the Elizabeth River/The Portsmouth Waterfront is at 9:30 p.m.

Temporary Closure at the Midtown Tunnel Eastbound and Westbound

Monday, July 5 – Tuesday, July 6

Elizabeth River Crossings (ERC) is closely monitoring the progression of Tropical Storm Elsa. Our Operations and Maintenance teams are coordinating with VDOT and our local communities in preparation for any potential impacts of the storm. As part of our preparation, tide gate testing is being conducted at the Midtown Tunnel, during which the tunnel will be temporarily closed.

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound on Monday, July 5 from 11 p.m. to 12 a.m.

US 58 West Midtown Tunnel: Full closure in the Midtown Tunnel westbound on Tuesday, July 6 from 12 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Hurricane Season 2021: Are You Prepared?

The City of Portsmouth reminds citizens, families, and businesses that now is the time to get prepared for severe weather that may result from hurricanes and other tropical systems during the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season. The season, which officially begins each year on June 1st, ends on November 30th. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association’s (NOAA) forecast is for an above-normal season of hurricanes and named storms and individuals are encouraged to do your best to be prepared and resilient should any of these severe weather events head our way.

“A storm does not need to be a major hurricane to cause damage, and it only takes one to change your life.” said Janice Barlow, FEMA Region 3 Acting Regional Administrator. “Storms as recent as Hurricane Isaias, which impacted parts of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and Pennsylvania in August 2020 are proof that residents and business owners in the Mid-Atlantic should take hurricane season seriously and begin preparing today.”

Remember the important keys: Make a Kit, Make a Plan, Stay Informed.

Make a Kit of emergency and battery operated supplies, chargers, a NOAA Weather Radio, food, water, medications, hygiene supplies, cash money, important documents, etc. Make a Plan of how you will direct/communicate with family during and after the storm, schedule needed home and yard/tree repairs in advance, inventory/photograph assets, etc. Stay Informed and tuned to local news media before, during, and after all weather events so you know the forecast and all warnings and directions from emergency management officials, etc. Also, please take the time to investigate all of the items and actions that will be important as part of your personal preparations and visit Ready.gov for many more tips.

KNOW YOUR ZONE:Have a plan in place should you need to evacuate and Know Your Zone.Use this link Know Your Zone to enter your address and obtain your Evacuation Zone. Knowing your Zone will be important should local emergency officials give the order to evacuate due to an impending emergency for your Zone.

As hurricane preparedness is best now rather than later, so is purchasing flood insurance as there is a 30-day waiting period before policies go into effect and can cover any flood damage to your home. To check your flood fluency, visit GetFloodFluent.org. Remember, flood damage typically isn’t covered by homeowners or renters insurance, and the damage of just one inch of water in your home can cost more than $25,000 in repairs.



