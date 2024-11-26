First Lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at the 2024 Christmas Tree Arrival Ceremony

The following remarks were prepared to be delivery by First Lady Jill Biden at the 2024 Christmas Tree Arrival Ceremony on Monday.



Good afternoon.



This beautiful Fraser fir was grown at Cartner’s Christmas Tree Farm, where the Cartner family has been growing trees for more than 60 years.



Their farm is nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina, a region that was recently devastated by Hurricane Helene.



The Cartner family lost thousands of trees to the storm. But this one remained standing—and they named it “Tremendous” for the extraordinary hope that it represents.



It’s an honor to be here today with Congresswoman Virginia Foxx, as well as members of the North Carolina National Guard—and their families—who are leading the work to rebuild after Hurricane Helene. This tree recognizes your tremendous strength and service.



In just a few days, volunteers from all over the country will pour in to transform this tree—and decorate the entire White House. And out of the whirlwind of glitter and garlands, will come the warmth and comfort of the season. I can’t wait for everyone to share in it.



Happy holidays!



