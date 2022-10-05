First Lady Recognizes 25th Anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia State Employee Giving Campaign

~ The First Lady presented a proclamation from Governor Glenn Youngkin to state agencies and participating charities ~



RICHMOND, VA – First Lady of Virginia Suzanne S. Youngkin today commemorated the 25th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Virginia (CVC) state employee workforce giving campaign at a downtown launch for the campaign’s 2022 fundraising and volunteerism effort. The First Lady presented a proclamation by Governor Glenn Youngkin in recognition of the approximately 200 state agency volunteers who implement the campaign each year and the employee givers and volunteers.



“Today we celebrate generosity of spirit and volunteerism,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “Your dedicated time, effort and contributions enhance the life of others, and even small acts, like checking on a neighbor or colleague, matter. Continue to stir one another up in love and good works!”



Since the introduction of CVC in 1997, state employees have donated more than $52 million to impact the lives of Virginians, including children, adults, veterans and those in need of permanent housing and food security. Charitable donations have also provided resources to programs that help animals and work to protect the environment. In 2021, CVC raised more than $2 million, benefitting close to 800 participating charities.





All four non-profit organizations who have received the First Lady’s Spirit of Virginia Award on behalf of the Governor are current or past CVC participating charities. The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth. The four Virginia organizations that have received the award this year, include: The National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA; Jill’s House in Vienna, VA; Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue in Afton, VA; and An Achievable Dream, a full K-12 education program operating six schools in partnership with Newport News Public Schools, Virginia Beach City Public Schools an Henrico County Public Schools.



Read the Governor’s proclamation on the 25th anniversary of CVC here.





Learn more about the Spirit of Virginia Award here.

