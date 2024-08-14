First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin and Governor Glenn Youngkin Announce 2024 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipients

On August 9th, 2024, at the Old Fiddler’s Convention in Galax, Virginia, Governor Glenn Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin presented a Spirit of Virginia Award to Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. (JAM), a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching traditional mountain music to children.



The event served live performances of old-time and bluegrass music. The Governor and First Lady emphasized JAM’s important role in preserving and promoting Appalachian musical heritage fostering a sense of community and pride.



“Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. (JAM) exemplifies the spirit of innovation and community engagement that defines Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. By empowering children with the gift of traditional mountain music, JAM enriches their lives and fosters a sense of belonging and cultural heritage. Their commitment to education, tradition, and community impact is a model for all organizations striving to make a difference.”



“Presenting the Spirit of Virginia Award to Junior Appalachian Musicians, Inc. (JAM) highlights how important the arts are to fostering community, in this case through traditional mountain music,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “JAM’s mission to provide tools and support for teaching old-time and bluegrass music to youth bridges past to present and embodies the outstanding spirit of Virginia.”



Founded in 2000 by Helen White in Sparta, NC, JAM quickly expanded due to support from organizations such as the National Endowment for the Arts and the Virginia Commission for the Arts. Today, JAM reaches across multiple states, providing communities with the tools and support needed to teach children old-time and bluegrass music.



The programs include instruction in instruments, dance, and vocals, along with cultural enrichment activities. JAM is committed to preserving the artistic and oral traditions of Appalachian music and providing professional development for instructors. The program creates a positive, accessible, and safe learning environment, and ensures inclusivity and non-discrimination.



The Spirit of Virginia Award honors exceptional characteristics and notable accomplishments throughout the Commonwealth, celebrating Virginians for their extraordinary contributions to private sectors, education, culture, the arts, and philanthropy.

