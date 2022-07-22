First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin Announces July 2022 Spirit of Virginia Award Recipient

AFTON, VA – Governor Youngkin and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin today presented the Spirit of Virginia Award to Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue, a nonprofit that saves equines from a variety of situations including, but not limited to, abuse, abandonment, neglect and slaughter. “Horses have a special place in my heart, and the work that animal rescues, like Hope’s Legacy, provide to God’s creatures surely inspires. It has been an honor meeting Maya and witnessing her care of these beautiful animals and interacting with these beautiful animals. Your selfless work exemplifies the true Spirit of Virginia,” said the First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “On behalf of the volunteers, donors and foster families who have supported this organization, I want to express my gratitude for this recognition. Hope’s Legacy is dedicated to changing the lives of equines coming from difficult situations, and we know that our work will continue for many years to come,” said Hope’s Legacy Founder and Executive Director Maya Proulx. The Spirit of Virginia Award recognizes unique qualities and standout achievements across the Commonwealth and salutes Virginians for their uncommon contributions in private industries, education, culture, the arts and philanthropy. The inaugural Spirit of Virginia Award was presented to the National Center for Healthy Veterans in Altavista, VA in March, and the second award was presented to Jill’s House in Vienna, VA in May. Hope’s Legacy takes in rescues from across Virginia. Hope’s Legacy announced at the event that they will take in their 500th equine rescue this week since the organization’s founding in 2008. They have more than 50 horses and donkeys currently in care. Hope’s Legacy first moved horses onto its current property, Castle Rock Farm, in December 2017. Governor Youngkin and the First Lady will name three more Spirit of Virginia Award recipients this year. Learn more about the award here. To learn more about Hope’s Legacy, visit the organization’s website here. Follow the First Lady on Facebook and Instagram as she celebrates Virginians all across the Commonwealth.