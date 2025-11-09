First Lady Youngkin Expands Fentanyl Awareness Longwood-Hampden-Sydney

FARMVILLE, VA – First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin continued her statewide It Only Takes One (IOTO) fentanyl awareness and prevention initiative last night at Longwood University, officially expanding the Fentanyl College Ambassador Program to both Longwood and neighboring Hampden-Sydney College.

The evening event, held at Longwood’s Upchurch University Center, gathered students, faculty, campus leaders, and community members for an open discussion about the dangers of fentanyl, the importance of peer-led prevention, and the life-saving power of naloxone.

“College students have the influence and compassion to make an extraordinary impact among their peers,” said First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin. “It only takes one conversation, one friend looking out for another, or one Good Samaritan stepping forward to save a life. Longwood and Hampden-Sydney students are answering that call.”

The program, presented in partnership with the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), and the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS), marked the latest expansion of the It Only Takes One initiative—a statewide effort to empower communities to confront the fentanyl crisis through education, prevention, and connection.

The evening opened with Cameron Patterson, Vice President for Student Affairs at Longwood University and Senior Partner for Strategic Initiatives at the Moton Museum, who welcomed students and introduced the First Lady. The panel also included Taylor Blount, Longwood senior and Fentanyl College Ambassador, who has reached more than 1,000 of her peers through presentations and campus outreach; Julie Ramsey, Director of Fraternity and Sorority Life at Longwood University; and Jennifer Johnson, Fentanyl Family Ambassador and mother of PJ, whose life was tragically cut short by a fentanyl-laced pill.

“We are deeply grateful to First Lady Youngkin and the Administration for their leadership and continued efforts to elevate the conversation around such an important topic,” said Vice President of Student Affairs at Longwood University Cameron Patterson. “At Longwood, we believe profoundly in the power of one person—one act, one voice, one moment of care—to create meaningful change. It gives me great joy to know that the inspiration behind tonight’s event was championed by our students, whose commitment to the well-being of their peers reflects the very best of our citizen-leadership mission.”

Following the discussion, students were invited to participate in REVIVE! training led by trainers from Crossroads Community Services Board. The program equips participants to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose and administer naloxone, a life-saving medication that reverses its effects.

Leaders from both Longwood University and Hampden-Sydney College joined the First Lady in emphasizing the importance of collaboration, community responsibility, and proactive prevention among college populations.

“We wish to thank the First Lady of Virginia, Mrs. Suzanne Youngkin, and the It Only Takes One campaign for focusing on such an important and timely topic affecting all Virginians, but especially our youth,” said Dean of Students at Hampden-Sydney College Dr. Richard Pantele. “Education, outreach, and inspiration are all critical components of prevention work. In this regard, at Hampden-Sydney College, our young men take seriously their duty of care for each other, for their families, and for their communities as good men and good citizens. The messaging, stories, and education that the First Lady, panel participants, and the It Only Takes One campaign provided further inspired all of us to be ambassadors of change, to take action, and to further educate, support, and inspire each other with this very important work.”

Virginia’s Progress in Combating Fentanyl Fatalities

According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Virginia has seen significant reductions in fentanyl-related fatalities:

Fatal overdoses have declined by more than 50% over the past year and nearly 60% since 2022, reaching their lowest level since 2018.

In Central Virginia, deaths linked to fentanyl have dropped sharply—demonstrating that awareness, education, and community engagement are saving lives.

The It Only Takes One initiative continues to grow through partnerships with colleges, universities, and community organizations statewide, including both Fentanyl Family Ambassadors and Fentanyl College Ambassadors. These programs help mobilize Virginians to have open, informed, and potentially life-saving conversations about the dangers of fentanyl.

Additionally, the Youngkin Administration’s Right Help, Right Now initiative has committed $1.5 billion to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health system—expanding crisis response teams, 988 call centers, and stabilization units across the Commonwealth.

Get Involved

To learn more, take the pledge, or become a Fentanyl College Ambassador, visit

👉 www.ItOnlyTakesOne.Virginia.gov