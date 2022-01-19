First Read: Protect the Right to Vote!

Yesterday in Richmond, we heard from both Republicans and Democrats as they spoke to the House of Delegates and State Senate about the inspirational legacy and change created by the lives of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King. Ironically, almost immediately following the annual day honoring Dr. King’s legacy, Republicans will begin dismantling the voting rights Virginia Democrats worked so hard to expand.

Proof of the Democrats’ efforts came in 2020, when the Commonwealth moved up on the list of states that make it easy to vote. A Northern Illinois University study showed Virginia moving from 49th place to 12th place, which was the biggest advance made by any state.

On the heels of record voter turnout, we don’t want to backslide. Voting should be easy and accessible for every eligible voter.

Progressives plan to pick up the fight for voting rights with SJR1, a constitutional amendment, sponsored by Senator Mamie Locke. Commonly referred to as the Right to Vote amendment, this amendment revises the qualifications of voters and ensures that everyone has the right to vote, including returning citizens upon their release from incarceration. Our elections should be free, fair, and accessible, and everyone should have an equal opportunity to make their voice heard, so we hope that the committee will pass this bill.

In a move showing their true intentions, Republicans released a series of voter suppression tactics disguised as proposed bills and amendments, in an attempt to weaken our democracy and make it easier to hold on to their grip on power.

SB118, sponsored by Senator Amanda Chase, SB127, sponsored by Senator Mark Obenshain, and SB168 sponsored by Senator Mark Peake, all want to require a photo ID before someone can vote. This burdensome requirement disproportionately impacts people of color, and places an unnecessary barrier in front of a person’s ability to easily participate in democracy. Democrats repealed this requirement when they were in charge, and Republicans want to take us backwards. We hope members of the Senate Privileges and Elections Committee will vote it down.

SB162, sponsored by Senator Mark Peake, would require the cumbersome, arduous task of matching the name, date of birth, and social security number to information found on the Social Security Administration database prior to permitting a citizen to vote. This would lead to many errors that would result in qualified voters being denied the ability to make their voices heard in our elections.

Another bill sponsored by Senator Chase, SB234, would repeal a person’s ability to join the permanent absentee voter list. For some voters, it’s always easier to vote absentee, and there’s no reason they should have to request a ballot for each and every election if they know they want to vote absentee every time. All this would accomplish is making it harder for some people to vote, and that’s not something we can support.

In another attempt to undermine the power of the people of Virginia, Senator Chase put in another bill, SB236, that would remove a person’s ability to drop their absentee ballot off at a dropbox location. The only reason we can think of that Republicans might want to make it more difficult to vote is that they’re afraid that if every eligible voter can cast their ballot, they will stop winning elections.

Our democracy works best when all of us, regardless of our skin color, zip code, or income level, are able to participate in our elections. We should be passing bills like the Right to Vote Amendment and others that make voting accessible for all, not making it harder for some people to vote because some people are afraid they might not vote the way they want them to.

