FISK UNIVERSITY ANNOUNCES DR. G. PRESTON WILSON, JR. AS NEW DIRECTOR OF THE FISK JUBILEE SINGERS

Nashville, TN – October 31, 2023 – Fisk University is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. G. Preston Wilson, Jr. as the new Director of the Fisk Jubilee Singers®. Dr. Wilson’s selection comes after an extensive yearlong search and is set to take effect on January 1st, 2024. He will be following in the footsteps of esteemed musical legends such as Dr. Matthew Kennedy and Dr. Paul T. Kwami, both of whom have previously served as Directors of the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

A native of Durham, North Carolina, Dr. Wilson returns to Fisk University with a deep-rooted connection to the Fisk Jubilee Singers®. He was a member of the ensemble under the tutelage of the late Dr. Paul T. Kwami. Dr. Wilson earned his Bachelor of Science in Music Education from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2010. During his time at Fisk, the renowned Grammy award-winning ensemble was honored with the National Medal of the Arts, the highest artistic accolade in the nation, presented by President George Bush.

Subsequently, Dr. Wilson pursued his Master of Music in Choral Music Education at Bowling Green State University, where he was named the Presidential Graduate Scholar. His academic journey culminated with a PhD in Music Education from the University of Missouri, where his dissertation titled “Successful Urban Elementary Music Educator: A Phenomenological Investigation” delved into the experiences of urban music teachers in elementary schools.

Dr. Wilson brings exceptional expertise in choral conducting and boasts a remarkable record in music education. His publications in prestigious journals such as TEMPO, the official magazine of the New Jersey Music Educators Association, and contributions to books like “A Music Pedagogy for Our Time: Conversation and Critique” and “If Colors Could be Heard They’d Paint Wondrous Tunes: Narratives about Music Education, Race, Ethnicity, and Identity” highlight his scholarly contributions. Additionally, Dr. Wilson has presented his research at international conferences, including the Feminist Theory and Music Conference at the University of Guelph, Canada, the International Society for the Sociology of Music Education at the University of Veracruz, and the BLACK Critical Media Literacy Conference: Action! Awareness! Advocacy! in the African Diaspora.

Fisk University leadership expressed their enthusiasm for Dr. Wilson’s appointment. Fisk Provost Robert Carr commented, “Dr. Wilson is highly familiar with the extraordinary legacy of the Fisk Jubilee Singers®, and his vision for this historic ensemble is tremendously compelling.” In addition, Dr. Carr added, “Dr. Wilson studied under the exceptional leadership of Dr. Paul Kwami, whose impact on the ensemble continues to reverberate in their every performance. We are confident Dr. Wilson will continue to build on this Grammy Award-winning legacy.”

The Fisk Jubilee Singers® hold a significant place in the musical history of Nashville and the world. As they welcome Dr. G. Preston Wilson, Jr. as their new Director, exciting chapters in their storied legacy are set to unfold.

About Fisk University

Fisk University is a highly-ranked historically Black university, according to U.S. News and World Report, and is the oldest institution of higher learning in Nashville, Tennessee. Fisk’s outstanding faculty and students continue to enhance the University’s international reputation for academic excellence. Fisk’s scholars continue to make strides in all areas of the industry from Social Justice to the sciences. A Fisk education prepares students to become beacons in servicing the community and well-rounded leaders and scholars in their respective fields. Fisk offers more than 20+ undergraduate and graduate programs in Biology, Chemistry, Physics, Clinical Psychology with a bridge Masters to Ph.D. program through a partnership with Vanderbilt University. For more information, visit Fisk.edu.

