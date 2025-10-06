Five Reasons to Attend Virginia Beach Career Fair

Oct. 15 event offers an opportunity to speak with City departments and get answers to job-related questions.

Job seekers are encouraged to attend the City of Virginia Beach’s annual Career Fairfrom noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Hosted on the second floor of the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th St., the event is an opportunity to meet with representatives from more than 15 City departments.

Here are the top five reasons why local job seekers should attend this year:

Talk with City departments representatives

The Career Fair brings together City representatives who can share their job, career and work experiences. Job seekers will have the chance to ask questions and to explore roles and departments that suit their skills.

Have an informal conversation about the job

Navigating a job search to find the best fit can be easier with the help of professionals in their field. The Career Fair offers jobseekers an opportunity to share their career goals and to learn about a department’s hiring needs.

Learn more about specific City teams

Understanding workplace culture is an important part of any job search. Meeting City employees at the Career Fair can provide a helpful look into a job’s team dynamics.

The Career Fair only happens once a year

City recruiters host a year-round virtual Q & A and attend many hiring events throughout the region (announced on LinkedIn). But the Career Fair is the only time so many City departments come together at the same hiring event. This year two departments, Human Services and Public Works – Operations, are offering on-the-spot job interviews.

It’s easy to pre-register and attend

The Career Fair is open to the public and free of charge, including free parking. Registration is not required. However, job seekers planning to attend are encouraged to pre-register.