Five Ways to Celebrate July as Parks & Recreation Month in Virginia Beach

Learn more about Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation and all it has to offer!

It’s Parks & Recreation Month! Each July since 1985, America has celebrated Parks & Recreation Month, a program of the National Recreation and Park Association, to raise awareness of the vital impacts that parks, recreation and conservation have on communities across the United States.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation (VBPR) is dedicated to promoting healthy lifestyles and protecting our coastal environment. Managing nearly 300 city park sites, more than 7,000 acres of parks and natural areas, seven community recreation centers, a municipal marina and an athletic complex, VBPR offers year-round recreational opportunities, not just in July.

Get Outdoors

Discover a world of outdoor fun, with swimming, fishing, hiking and biking surrounded by Virginia’s breathtaking natural beauty. Virginia Beach has more than 7,000 acres of parks and natural areas, including community parks, metro parks, signature parks, natural areas, waterway access sites, multiuse trails, open space preservation areas, skate parks, dog parks, park athletic facilities and even a former mountain of trash.

Explore all our parks with the free VB ParkFinder app, available for free from Google Play and the Apple Store, or view the mapped-base version online.

Get Active

Virginia Beach’s seven state-of-the-art community recreation centers are nestled conveniently throughout the city. Offering an array of programs and activities, from drop-in group fitness classes and swim lessons to martial arts and archery, VBPR has something for everyone. Just ask the more than 80,000 members using Virginia Beach’s seven recreation centers. And did we mention childcare is included with a membership? Join today!

Play Ball (or Another Sport!)

Parks & Recreation offers a variety of adult sports leagues and partners with 12 volunteer community recreation associations to offer a wide range of youth sports leagues. Experience the thrill of friendly competition and participate in sports such as basketball, pickleball, softball, flag football, volleyball, water polo and more.

Whether you’re a seasoned athlete, a beginner looking to get active or wanting to unlock your child’s potential and ignite a passion for sports, VBPR offers several leagues to keep you engaged and motivated.

Play All Night

Residents are invited to FREE, family fun at College Park Elementary School, Rosemont Elementary School and Williams Farm Park this summer. Parks After Dark kicked off a summer of fun in June and will run through Aug. 23. On Thursday, Fridays and Saturdays, 6-9 p.m., families can enjoy live music from a variety of activities each week, watch movies under the stars, play games such as lawn darts, dodgeball and cornhole, meet their neighbors and local community organizations and try food from a range of local food trucks. Here is the remaining schedule:

Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 6-9 p.m.

Through Aug. 23 Williams Farm Park, 5269 Learning Circle

Through Aug. 9 College Park Elementary School, 1110 Bennington Road Rosemont Elementary School, 1257 Rosemont Road



Parks After Dark was created to help establish a safe space for fun and family-friendly activities during evening hours when fewer activities are available for teens. The park program brings together a wide range of community groups and resources for attendees, including the Mayor’s Youth Violence Prevention Task Force, local neighborhoods and civic leagues, City departments including Virginia Beach Public Library, Police, Cultural Affairs, Human Services and Virginia Beach City Public Schools.

Recreation center membership is not required to take part in Parks After Dark.

Party at the Pier

What’s a celebration without a party? And Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation knows how to throw one. The third event of the annual Party at the Pier takes place Thursday, July 17. Kick off your shoes, bring your friends, and join VBPR for a FREE concert in the sand at Little Island Park. Gates open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beverages and plenty of dancing!