Flagging Operation at Lucas Creek Road in Newport News for Construction Activity

Motorists are advised that HRSD crews will be installing sanitary sewer pipes near the corner of Lucas Creek Rd. and Old Lucas Creek Rd. This work will require closure of Old Lucas Creek Rd. from Debbie Ln. to Lucas Creek Rd. and the right northbound lane of Lucas Creek Rd. Monday-Saturday from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 18, through Wednesday, July 2. The closure will not be in place on Thursday, June 19, in observance of the Juneteenth holiday.

Residents and emergency responders will have access to Old Lucas Creek Rd., with flaggers on site to help direct traffic. However, Old Lucas Creek Rd. cannot be used to access Lucas Creek Rd. School buses and emergency responders will need to follow the detour to access Lucas Creek Rd. For everyone’s safety, please drive cautiously through the work zone and be aware of the road plates that will be used to cover the work along Lucas Creek Rd.

This work is part of the Lucas Creek Pump Station Replacement project and is subject to change. Please visit the Newsroom for updates and schedules.