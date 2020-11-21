Floating Christmas Tree in Downtown Norfolk

A new holiday tradition is afloat today as a small skiff adorned with a twinkling Christmas tree was anchored in front of the Battleship Wisconsin, part of Nauticus’ WinterFest on the Wisconsin experience. The floating tree (images attached) serves as a gesture of hope and optimism for the community after a challenging year, and will be anchored in its position throughout the holidays. The skiff itself was built entirely by local 8th grade students participating in the Sail Nauticus program. WinterFest on the Wisconsin opens to the public this evening at 6PM.