Football Recap, Oct. 19

Tennessee State (Big South/OVC) def. Howard – 27-14

South Carolina State def. Fort Valley State (SIAC) 30-3

ORANGEBURG, SC – The Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats of Fort Valley State, 30-3, on Saturday afternoon in Orangeburg, SC.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Howard University football team fell behind early and rallied twice to get to within one score, but a kick return TD proved to be a momentum changer and the difference as the Bison fell, 27-14, to Tennessee State University (TSU) before an overflow crowd of nearly 10,000 at William H. Greene Stadium.



Hunter led all rushers with 102 yards on 15 carries and a TD.



Defensively, the Bison sacked TSU’s quarterbacks twice and stopped runners behind the line of scrimmage eight times.



Graduate defensive back Kenny Gallop Jr. (6 total tackles, 2.5 TFLs and a sack) and his brother Kaleb Gallop (career-high seven total tackles) both had outstanding games, along with Derrick Brown Jr. (6 total tackles), Terrance Hollon (6 total tackles, a sack and a TFL) and Robert Jones III (5 solo tackles).

