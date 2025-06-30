For the fifth time, Hampton is an All-America City!

June 30, 2025 – Hampton, Virginia, is an All-America City for the fifth time.

At a ceremony in Denver on Sunday evening, the National Civic League announced Hampton as one of 10 cities in the United States to earn the designation. Hampton has previously been chosen as an All-America City in 1972, 2002, 2014 and 2023.

Mayor Jimmy Gray said: “I’m so proud of this team that worked so hard, and everyone who put together the application and helped coordinate the presentation. We have a lot of staff and a lot of residents who have supported us in getting here, and this is for all of them. We are very proud of the dedication that has made us a five-time All-America City.”

The National Civic League has been sponsoring the award for 76 years, spotlighting civic engagement and “the resilience that communities across the country show when people come together to respond to local challenges.” This year’s entries and judging were focused on the premise of “the pivotal role that community engagement plays in advancing environmental sustainability and resilience.”

Hampton’s written submission earned it a spot as one of 20 finalists. This past week, Hampton’s delegation – led by Mayor Gray and City Manager Mary Bunting, and also including community leaders, educators and students – traveled to Denver to meet with and learn from the delegations from other cities being recognized for their work in sustainability.

On Saturday the Hampton delegation, ranging in age from 13 to 85, gave a 10-minute presentation detailing the city’s broad, innovative efforts to confront the challenges of sea level rise in a coastal community. After the presentation, members of the delegation answered questions posed by the judges.

The judges were impressed enough that on Sunday evening, Hampton was named as an All-America City.

City Manager Bunting said: “The All-America City award is given to communities, not for being ‘perfect’ cities, but instead, for being localities that demonstrate a genuine commitment to citizen engagement, collaboration and co-creation. Hampton leads the nation in these practices, which is why we were honored with our fifth All-America City award. This is an honor for our entire community, who regularly engage and co-create with us.”

In choosing to honor Hampton, the judges cited many of the city’s initiatives and programs to deal with sea level rise. In part, the judges wrote: “Through efforts like the Hampton Clean City Commission and the Phoebus Living Shoreline project, residents of all ages help lead cleanups, grow community gardens, and design more resilient public spaces. In Aberdeen Gardens, a historic Black neighborhood, the city and its partners are putting a resident-informed resilience plan into action to protect homes and the neighborhood’s heritage.”

Hampton is proud and honored to receive this designation, and events will be planned in coming months to celebrate the recognition and the dedication within the city that earned it.

The other nine winners included three cities in North Carolina — Kinston, Carrboro and Jacksonville — as well as Seattle; Akron, Ohio; Chelsea, Mass.; Memphis; and Tallahassee and Port St. Lucie in Florida.