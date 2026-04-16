Investigation Continues in Former Lt. Governor Fairfax Case

By Angela Jones

The Fairfax County police department held a press conference today that started with the statement, “I’m here to confirm the identity of our shooter in this murder-suicide that happened several hours ago as former Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax. Former Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife inside of their home and then shot and killed himself.”

Apparently, there were several cameras inside the home, and the Fairfax’s two teenage children were at home during the time of the killings. One of the teenagers called 911 after the shootings. The investigation into the incident that occurred at the Annandale home of the former Lt. Governor and his wife is ongoing.

Former Lt. Governor Fairfax was also a former prosecutor. His wife, Dr. Cerina Fairfax, was a dentist at the time of the shooting.

Virginia’s Governor, Abigail Spanberger, released a statement about the deaths of Dr. Fairfax and former Lieutenant Governor Fairfax.



“I am deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night. I am praying for the Fairfax children, and I ask my fellow Virginians to hold them in their hearts and prayers.



“The murder of Dr. Cerina Fairfax in an apparent murder-suicide is a horrific tragedy. Dr. Fairfax was a devoted mother, beloved dentist in the Fairfax County community, and engaged supporter of her alma mater, Virginia Commonwealth University. My prayers are with the Wanzer and Fairfax families as they mourn their own loss, endeavor to make sense of this tragedy, and comfort the Fairfax children.



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This tragedy reminds us that domestic violence can occur in any family and in any place. Resources are available to support our neighbors experiencing domestic violence and facing mental health crises.”