Former Mayor McKinley Price Receives National Award

By: The City of Newport News

During the African American Mayors Association’s (AAMA) Annual Conference last week, former Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price received the President’s Award for his leadership of the organization. In a letter informing him of the award, the AAMA Board of Trustees stated, “You were highly recommended for the award by our Board of Trustees for your extraordinary leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Mayor Price became the President of AAMA in May of 2020. During his yearlong tenure, his focus was on the pandemic and the need for creating sustainable healthy communities. Mayor Price advocated for vaccinations and testing in minority communities that were disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. As a practicing dentist, he volunteered at clinics and administered the vaccine to citizens.

In addition to promoting the health of communities across the nation, Mayor Price set goals for increasing minority workforce opportunities by supporting Historically Black Colleges and Universities, prioritizing funding for the needs of African American communities, and building better relationships in public and private partnerships. He also led conversations with Vice President Kamala Harris, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan, and the White House’s coronavirus task force. During these meetings, Mayor Price elevated Newport News issues on the national stage, advocating for critical initiatives to enhance the city and improve the lives of residents.

The African American Mayors Association (AAMA) is the only organization exclusively representing African-American mayors in the United States. AAMA exists to empower local leaders for the benefit of their citizens. The role of the African American Mayors Association includes taking positions on public policies that impact the vitality and sustainability of cities; providing mayors with leadership and management tools; and creating a forum for member mayors to share best practices related to municipal management.