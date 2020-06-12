FORT MONROE AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING

FORT MONROE, VA (June 13, 2020) — The Fort Monroe Authority (FMA) Board of Trustees will have its meeting on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fort Monroe Theater, 12 Tidball Road, Fort Monroe, VA 23651.

The Fort Monroe Theatre will open at 9:30 am to allow for the public to attend this meeting. The meeting will begin at 10:00 am. The full agenda and board package are posted on the website:

https://fmfada.egnyte.com/fl/FkiaU3KGOS#folder-link/

To comply with state and CDC guidelines, social distancing will be enforced. All attendees must wear face coverings and remain at least six feet apart during the meeting. No one will be admitted to the meeting without face coverings to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all participants.

All meetings are open to the public. For more information, contact Phyllis Terrell, 757-251-2754 or PTerrell@fmauthority.com.