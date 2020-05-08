Forward Virginia Blueprint
Phase I looks like this:
• Safer at home—especially if you are vulnerable • No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals • Continued social distancing
• Continued teleworking
• Face coverings recommended in public.
Phase I: Guidelines for All Businesses
1. Physical distancing
2. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection
3. Enhanced work place safety
Phase I could last 2-4 weeks or longer
Phase II looks like this:
- Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations
- No social gatherings of more than 50 individuals
- Continued social distancing
- Continued teleworking
- Face coverings recommended in public
- Further easing business limitations
• Phase 2 could last 2-4 weeks or longer
Phase III: Longer-term
• To move to Phase III, we’re looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.
• Phase III looks like this:
• Safer at home for vulnerable populations
• Remove ban on social gatherings
• Remove capacity limits in establishments
• Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection • Possible other measures
Phase III could be 10-12 weeks away, or more.