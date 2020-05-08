National News 

Forward Virginia Blueprint

Phase I looks like this:

• Safer at home—especially if you are vulnerable • No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals • Continued social distancing
• Continued teleworking
• Face coverings recommended in public.

Phase I: Guidelines for All Businesses

1. Physical distancing
2. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection
3. Enhanced work place safety
Phase I could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase II looks like this:

  • Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations
  • No social gatherings of more than 50 individuals
  • Continued social distancing
  • Continued teleworking
  • Face coverings recommended in public
  • Further easing business limitations

• Phase 2 could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase III: Longer-term

• To move to Phase III, we’re looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.

• Phase III looks like this:

• Safer at home for vulnerable populations
• Remove ban on social gatherings
• Remove capacity limits in establishments
• Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection • Possible other measures

Phase III could be 10-12 weeks away, or more.

Data Metrics

Cases by Date Reported

Number of People Tested Per Day, by lab report

Positive Tests

Hospital Patients Treated for COVID-19

Hospital Bed Capacity

Hospitals Reporting PPE Difficulty

