Forward Virginia Blueprint

Phase I looks like this:

• Safer at home—especially if you are vulnerable • No social gatherings of more than 10 individuals • Continued social distancing

• Continued teleworking

• Face coverings recommended in public.

Phase I: Guidelines for All Businesses

1. Physical distancing

2. Enhanced cleaning and disinfection

3. Enhanced work place safety

Phase I could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase II looks like this:

Stay-at-home for vulnerable populations

No social gatherings of more than 50 individuals

individuals Continued social distancing

Continued teleworking

Face coverings recommended in public

Further easing business limitations

• Phase 2 could last 2-4 weeks or longer

Phase III: Longer-term

• To move to Phase III, we’re looking for no evidence of rebound for a sustained period of time.

• Phase III looks like this:

• Safer at home for vulnerable populations

• Remove ban on social gatherings

• Remove capacity limits in establishments

• Continue heightened cleaning and disinfection • Possible other measures

Phase III could be 10-12 weeks away, or more.

Data Metrics

Cases by Date Reported





Number of People Tested Per Day, by lab report

Positive Tests

Hospital Patients Treated for COVID-19

Hospital Bed Capacity

Hospitals Reporting PPE Difficulty