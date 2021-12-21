Foster Care Program Debuts ﻿“Home for the Holidays” Show

The holidays are often seen as a joyous time to be with family, friends, and those we love. For children in the foster care system though, a time that is supposed to be magical can often feel lonely. Foster parents in Newport News demonstrate patience, determination, and love to build connections with children in their care. Their work is amplified over the holidays, and the skilled and compassionate team with the Newport News Department of Human Services works to ensure children and foster parents have the support they need. Representatives with the Newport News Department of Human Services sat down with foster parents to learn how they make the holidays special for those children who may be missing home, family, and the traditions that this season brings. View the program on the Newport News Television (NNTV) YouTube page and catch it on NNTV (Cox Channel 48/Verizon Channel 19) throughout the month. The “Home for the Holidays” program has valuable information for everyone, even those not affiliated with the foster care program. Viewers will learn tips on how to support those they care about who might be homesick or lonely and how to spread holiday cheer. View the program and learn how you can include those who are away from home in your celebrations this year. If you are interested in learning more about how to become a foster parent with the Newport News Department of Human Services, attend their next virtual information session on January 27, 2022 at 6 p.m. Email fosterparenting@nnva.gov for more information or to register.