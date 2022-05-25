Fosters Homes Needed for Kitten Season

It’s kitten season, the cutest time of the year! The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter (PRAS) is seeing an influx of kittens to the shelter and is need of fosters. Help out with a bottle baby kitten, an older kitten that needs a great place to grow, or if kittens aren’t you’re thing, help an adult cat or dog that is scared being at the shelter and needs the extra love you could give! If you’re interested in the opportunity to help shelter pets on the Peninsula, visit the PRAS website to fill out an application to become a foster or to learn more about how you can volunteer. If you have questions, email our Foster Program Coordinator at pras-foster@nnva.gov.