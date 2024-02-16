Four City Council Members Hosting Separate Meetings Next Week

Vice Mayor Wilson and Councilmembers Remick, Wooten and Henley to hold meetings Feb. 19, 21 and 22.

Vice Mayor Rosemary Wilson and Councilmembers Barbara Henley, Worth Remick and Sabrina Wooten will host community meetings next week to update residents on current City projects and issues.

On Monday, Feb. 19, Vice Mayor Wilson will host a District 5 community meeting, which includes a program on law enforcement. Residents will hear from special guests Police Chief Paul Neudigate and Sheriff Rocky Holcomb. The meeting will be held from 6-8 p.m. at the Virginia Aquarium’s South Building.

Councilmember Remick will host a District 6 community meeting from 6:30-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at the Virginia Museum of Contemporary Arts (MOCA). Residents will get an update on cultural arts and other projects or issues impacting the district. Attendees will have an opportunity to have their questions addressed.​

Councilmember Wooten invites residents to attend her next District 7 community meeting. Topics of discussion include the comprehensive plan for the district, the Centerville Turnpike project and other road projects, Level Green Park upgrades and survey/referendum for Parks & Recreation projects, and the 2023 Crime Statistics Report. It will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21, in the auditorium at Brandon Middle School.

Councilmember Henley will host her next District 2 community meeting on Thursday, Feb. 22, starting at 5:15 p.m. in Building 19 at the Municipal Center. Her monthly meetings are held to update residents on current City projects and issues. Residents will have an opportunity to meet and build relationships with other members of the district, engage and participate in the conversation and have their questions addressed.​

All events are open to the public.

Stay informed about what is happening in your community. Sign up for updates on Virginia Beach Council District meetings at virginiabeach.gov/communitymeetings.