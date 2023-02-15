Four HBCU Stars on the Big Stage of the Super Bowl

By: Kurtis Alston

On February 12, four former HBCU stars were under the big lights in Glendale, Arizona, for Super Bowl LVII. Joshua Williams and Bryan Cook of the Kansas City Chiefs were the victors of Super Bowl LVII 38-35 to defeat Javon Hargrave, Franklin McCain III, and the Philadelphia Eagles.



Joshua Williams and Bryan Cooks are two of the four who, throughout the season,has played more than McCain and Hargrave. William’s story is unique. He is the only one of the four HBCU alum to come from a division two football program, Fayetteville State University. Joshua stands alone as the only Fayetteville State player to be invited to the Senior Bowl. Williams helped the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl with his fourth-quarter interception in the AFC Championship.



Bryan Cook, a Former Howard University and Cininnatti football standout in 2021, was awarded the All-American Third Team Cook’s pass deflection led to teammate Josh Williams fourth-quarterer interception.



Franklin McCain III and Javon Hargrave of the Philadelphia Eagles took a devastating loss although at halftime, they led 24-14. McCain, a former North Carolina A&T State University Aggie, is the grandson of one of the famous A&T Four, Franklin McCain. The Denver Broncos initially drafted McCain III. Being released by the Broncos, and picked up by the Philadelphia was a blessing in disguise. McCain went from a team with no chance of making it to the Super Bowl to a franchise with better odds.The same could be said about South Carolina State University Bulldog Javon Hargrave, a Defensive Tackle for the Eagles, who the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted in 2016. Hargrave earned honors of BOXTOROW and Defensive Player of the Year his senior year.



HBCU’s were well represented in Super Bowl LVII. Hopefully the number of representatives of HBCU’s will increase in the NFL in general as well as in future Super Bowl games.

