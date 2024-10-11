Four home contests highlight Week 7 of MEAC Football

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard, N.C. Central, Norfolk State and Morgan State return to their home fields this week, while Delaware State hits the road in week seven of MEAC football action.

Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-3 Independent) at Howard Bison (2-2, 0-0 MEAC)

Saturday, October 12 | Greene Stadium | Washington, DC | 1:00 PM

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Howard enters Saturday’s contest refreshed after a bye week following a 30-13 road loss at Princeton. The Bison have dropped their last two contests and look to snap the two-game losing skid at home against Sacred Heart. RB Jarett Hunter, the MEAC Preseason Player of the Year, sits third in the conference in rushing yards per game (75.6 yds.). Defensively, DB Kenny Gallop Jr., the MEAC Defensive Player of the Year, leads the league in total tackles with 50 averaging 10.0 yards. Sacred Heart is fresh off a 10-3 win over Norfolk State. The Pioneers have struggled to put points on the scoreboard with 15 points or less in four of six games this season. Howard leads the series 1-0 with a 22-17 victory in 2021.

Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons (0-6) at N.C. Central Eagles (4-2, 1-0 MEAC)

Saturday, October 12 | O’Kelley Riddick Stadium | Durham, NC | 2:00 PM

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

North Carolina Central enters the weekend on a three-game winning streak after dominating Campbell 45-14 last time out. The Eagles run game registered 218 yards on the ground led by J’Mari Taylor with 89 yards and one TD. Taylor sits second in the MEAC in rushing yards per game (90.0 yds.), while leading the conference in scoring (9.0 ppg). N.C. Central leads the MEAC in scoring offense (34.7 ppg), kickoff returns (28.6 avg.) and interceptions (8). Virginia-Lynchburg enters the matchup on a six-game losing skid after dropping their last contest at Texas Southern, 28-10. The 10 points scored against the Tigers was the most this season for the Dragons, who previously scored a high of nine points against Livingstone. The two teams have met once before in 2022 with N.C. Central defeating Va.-Lynchburg, 59-14.

Towson Tigers (2-3, 1-1 CAA) at Norfolk State Spartans (2-5, 0-1 MEAC)

Saturday, October 12 | William ‘Dick’ Price Stadium | Norfolk, VA | 2:00 PM

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Norfolk State enters Saturday’s game on a two-game losing skid following a 10-3 loss to Sacred Heart. The Spartans continue to struggle to score, sitting last in the MEAC in averaging 15.1 ppg, despite leading the conference in rushing offense (163.3 ypg . ). Against Sacred Heart, Norfolk State collected 319 yards of offense including 283 yards on the ground, led by X’Zavion Evans with 166 rushing yards. Towson heads into the matchup after defeating No. 12/10 William & Mary, 34-27. The Tigers have gone 1-2 in their last three games, against all ranked opponents including No. 5/4 Villanova (L, 14-13) and No. 2 North Dakota State (L, 41-24). Towson’s RB Devin Matthews sits fifth in the CAA in rushing yards (80.0 ypg). The Tigers offense ranks 13th in the CAA in scoring, averaging 21.0 ppg. The series is tied at 1-1. In the last meeting, Norfolk State defeated Towson 21-14 in 2023.

Delaware State (1-5, 0-0 MEAC) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-3, 1-0 NEC)

Saturday, October 12 | Joe Walton Stadium | Moon Township, PA | 3:00 PM

TV: Sports Net Pittsburgh | Live Stats

Delaware State is looking to snap a four-game losing streak this weekend as they travel to Robert Morris. DSU suffered a 28-17 homecoming loss last week to Saint Francis giving up 22 fourth-quarter points. RB Jaden Sutton leads the MEAC with 92.2 ypg, and is fourth in the league in scoring (5.0 ppg). QB Marqui Adams ranks second in total offense collecting 214.7 ypg. Robert Morris enters Saturday’s contest following a bye-week after falling to Eastern Kentucky, 31-7, on Sept. 28. The seven points against EKU was the lowest score the Colonials have recorded all season. Robert Morris ranks second in the NEC in total offense (342.4 ypg) while sitting seventh of eight in total defense allowing 400.6 ypg. Delaware State holds a 1-0 series lead over Robert Morris with a 14-9 victory in 2022.

Merrimack Warriors (1-4 Independent) At Morgan State Bears (3-3, 0-0 MEAC)

Saturday, October 12 | Hughes Stadium | Baltimore, MD | 3:00 PM

TV: ESPN+ | Live Stats

Morgan State recorded a dominant 41-0 victory of Lincoln University (Pa.) during their homecoming game last week. With the win, MSU head coach Damon Wilson collected his 100th career victory. The Bears’ defense remains atop the conference in scoring, holding opponents to 15.3 ppg and 282.8 total yards of offense. Elijah Williams ranks third in the MEAC in sacks (5.0 for 48 yards) and fourth in tackles for a loss (5.5 for 50 yards). Merrimack enters the matchup following a bye-week after dropping their last game 16-14 to Dartmouth. The Warriors are on a two-game losing skid with their lone win of the season coming against Bucknell, 31-21, on Sept. 14. Merrimack averages 16.6 ppg while giving up 29.4 points to opponents. Saturday’s contest is the first meeting between the two programs.

