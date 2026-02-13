Four Leaders Honored as “Strong Men & Women in Virginia History”

RICHMOND, Va. — (BUSINESS WIRE) — Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia are pleased to announce the 2026 Strong Men & Women in Virginia History honorees and Student Creative Expressions Contest finalists.

This annual program recognizes notable African American business and community leaders who have trailblazed meaningful change across the state.

“This year’s Strong Men & Women in Virginia History honorees exemplify courage and determination, leaving a lasting impact on their communities,” said Ed Baine, Executive Vice President of Utility Operations and President of Dominion Energy Virginia. “We proudly recognize these remarkable individuals who used their professional skills and talents to inspire progress and positive change for generations to come.”

Members of the armed forces, engineers, medical professionals, community leaders, educators, writers, judges and elected officials have been celebrated throughout the program’s history.

“We are proud to partner with Dominion Energy in honoring African Americans whose extraordinary achievements have shaped their professions and enriched the lives of Virginians,” said Librarian of Virginia Dennis T. Clark. “This year’s honorees exemplify inspiring stories of perseverance and excellence, continuing legacies that uplift our Commonwealth.”

The 2026 honorees:

Sharon Bowen

Corporate Attorney and Chair of the New York Stock Exchange, Chesapeake

William Hughes Dillard (posthumously)

U.S. Army Officer, Arlington County

Sheary Ann Darcus Johnson

Civil Rights Pioneer, Harrisonburg

Florence Neal Cooper Smith

Public Health Advocate, Richmond

The leaders were celebrated at a special event on Wednesday in Richmond. Along with the event, the Library of Virginia will host a traveling exhibition featuring each of the honorees and their biographical information. The exhibition will be on display at various community, business and educational institutions throughout the year so that Virginians can learn about these outstanding leaders and their contributions to the Commonwealth.

In 2013, Strong Men & Women in Virginia History was born when Dominion Energy and the Library of Virginia began a new educational initiative that merged two phenomenal Black History Month programs: Dominion Energy’s 22-year-old series, Strong Men & Women: Excellence in Leadership and the Library of Virginia’s eight-year-old program, African American Trailblazers in Virginia History.

As a part of the initiative, Virginia high school students can participate in a creative contest to honor outstanding African Americans and share stories they feel may be missing from the mainstream narrative.

Each finalist received an Apple MacBook Air laptop and money for their school.

The winner of the student creative contest was Vrinda Shah from the Maggie L. Walker Governor’s School in Richmond. Vrinda designed a website to bring awareness to and celebrate the legacy of the late Dr. Gladys Mae West, whose work was foundational to the development of the modern GPS. In honor of those efforts, Vrinda’s school received an additional monetary award.

The 2026 Student Creative Expressions Contest finalists:

Tris Meagher

Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, Petersburg

Sihyun Kan

Westfield High School, Fairfax County

Vansh Goel

Tucker High School, Henrico





For more information on Strong Men & Women in Virginia History, photos and full honoree biographical information, go to: Strong Men & Women in Virginia History – Library of Virginia Education.