Four Oaks Launches “Bike Back to Work” Initiative

By: City of Newport News

For those experiencing homelessness or individuals at risk of becoming homeless, the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center in Newport News is a beacon of hope and opportunity. Four Oaks offers men, women, and families a variety of supports while connecting them to comprehensive community services under one roof, all thanks to on-site partners. Wraparound services are provided, including workforce development assistance and counseling on permanent housing solutions, to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness gain self-sufficiency. Lack of transportation is often a barrier to work; individuals don’t have the reliable transportation they need to get to and from their job site. To eliminate this barrier, Four Oaks is hosting a “Bike Back to Work” initiative. The Center is collecting new or gently used adult bicycles to help those receiving services at Four Oaks get to work. Please check your garages and sheds and encourage others to join in this important effort to uplift others in our community. For more information or to donate, contact Corey Hampton at 757-266-7171.