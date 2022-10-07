Four Virginia Communities to Receive Grants to Support Restoration of Brownfield Sites

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that approximately $847,000 in Site Remediation Grants from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund (VBAF) will be awarded to four localities, which include the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County. The VBAF provides either grants or loans to local governments to restore and redevelop brownfield sites and address environmental problems or obstacles to their reuse in an effort to effectively attract new economic development prospects. Administered by the Virginia Resources Authority, the VBAF is a partnership between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality.

“The Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund is a powerful economic development tool that gives localities the resources they need to redevelop and return sites to productive use for economic development opportunities,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “These revitalization projects are critical to strengthen rural Virginia’s business portfolio and overall competitiveness, and we are thrilled to support the Town of Bedford, Patrick County, the Town of Saltville, and Smyth County in this endeavor.”

“By preparing more competitive project-ready properties, corporate and industrial end-users will be more likely to select Virginia for investment,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “It is exciting to see many rural regions of our Commonwealth benefit from the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund that directly enhances our ability to compete for economic development projects.”

“These projects show the ability of the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund to help resolve environmental issues and provide for economic development that is vital to these communities in bringing back jobs and tax revenue. To date, 34 remediation grants of up to $500,000 have been awarded to redevelopment projects which have provided lasting positive environmental impacts and improved the quality of life for Virginia residents,” said Acting Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles.

Brownfields are properties in which redevelopment or reuse is complicated by the presence of hazardous materials, pollution, or contaminants. The Site Remediation Grants will cover efforts that include remediation of a contaminated property to remove hazardous substances and wastes, demolition and removal of existing structures, and other site work necessary to make a site or property usable for new economic development. In addition to Site Remediation Grants, Site Assessment Grants are available to communities for assistance with environmental and cultural resource site assessments and the development of remediation and reuse plans.

Since its inception in 2011, the VBAF has awarded over $14.6 million in grants to restore brownfield sites.

﻿Fiscal Year 2022 Virginia Brownfield Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund Awards: