Free 757 Sober LYFT Rides on Cinco de Mayo

By: City of Newport News

Cinco de Mayo has become a big night out for many, particularly young adults. It has also become a dangerous night out due to impaired driving. Whether you are just meeting a few friends after work or attending a Cinco de Mayo party, if you plan on using alcohol, never drink and drive while impaired – and never let a friend drive if they show signs of impairment. Instead, use Drive Safe HR’s 757 Sober Ride powered by Lyft.

Drive Safe Hampton Roads (DSHR) is sponsoring free or reduced-fare rides 757 Sober Ride for Cindo de Mayo from 4 p.m. on Friday, May 5, until 4 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.

During the 12-hour period, area residents age 21 and older celebrating with alcohol may download the Lyft app to their phones, then enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the app’s “Payment” tab (under the “Add Lyft Pass” option) to receive their no-cost (up to $15) safe transportation home. DSHR’s 2023 Cinco de Mayo 757 Sober Ride promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Friday, May 5 at www.DriveSafeHR.org/757SoberRide. It can be used only during the above-stated period for rides originating from or having a destination within Hampton Roads. Subject to Lyft’s Terms of Service. Valid for new and existing Lyft users while supplies last.