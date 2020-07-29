FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Retirement Webinar available hosted by the city of Suffolk!

The City of Suffolk has teamed up with Social Security to conduct a free Webinar Seminar on July 30, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Topics that will be discussed are:

How Do you Qualify for Retirement Benefits?

How are Benefits Determined?

Spousal Benefits

Benefits for Divorced Spouses

Survivor Benefits

How Does Medicare Work with Social Security?

How and When Do I Apply for Social Security?

To register for the Webinar Seminar click on the below link.

https://suffolk.webex.com/suffolk/onstage/g.php?MTID=e139c4bc8ecdb1ff1240acd412d1a8891

Note: On the day of the presentation, when joining the Webex, you will only be able to see the presentation and hear the speaker. If you wish to communicate with the speaker you may use the chat feature to ask your questions.