FREE and Open to the Public upcoming Virtual Pre-Retirement Webinars- 2 opportunities to join in Nov.

Retirement 101, Medicare and More…

Thinking about retirement? Feel free to join a pre-retirement webinar in November. Speaker, Lizna Odhwani, Public Affairs Specialist for the U.S. Social Security Administration, will discuss various retirement programs including family benefits, survivors (widow’s benefits), including information on Medicare eligibility and various enrollment periods. ALL 3 presentations will be followed by a Q&A session.

You will also learn how to use my Social Security online account and other online services. Go to www.socialsecurity.gov/myaccount to create your personalized my Social Security account and print out your Social Security Statement before attending the workshop.



Three 2 FREE remaining Opportunities to Join LIVE:

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 10:00am to 11:30am– Hosted by Williamsburg Regional Library via Zoom



No pre-registration required. Simply join us on the date and time above! For additional information see: https://www.wrl.org/event/countdown-to-retirement-with-social-security/

Join Zoom Meeting Directly: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85330729345?pwd=S1MxVjBCNmU4YVg5UkRKY1I2d0p6QT09

Zoom Meeting ID: 853 3072 9345, Passcode: 615498

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 2:00pm-4:00pm- Hosted by Hampton Public Library via Zoom



Pre-registration required. See Eventbrite link to register for this FREE event to get sign in details : Social Security 101 Tickets, Wed, Nov 17, 2021 at 2:00 PM | Eventbrite .

This webinar will also be streamed on the Hampton Public Library’s FACEBOOK page LIVE! Facebook event link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1063994074141472

Due to the pandemic, Social Security offices are not open at this time for in-person service. Many transactions can be completed online at www.ssa.gov/onlineservices. Our representatives remain available by phone. If you need to call your local office, you can find the phone number using our online office locator. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9am-4pm.

The Social Security Administration continues our outreach efforts to the community throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. Feel free to contact me to learn more what we can offer to your group or organization.

