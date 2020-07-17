FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC-WEBINAR AARP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION
Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Webex
Social Security 101 Everything you wanted to know virtual seminar hosted by AARP Virginia
Lizna Odhwani- Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration will provide a complete Overview of the benefits and services offered by the Social Security Administration.
Free and open to the public, but registration is required.
Register at Social Security 101: https://aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurity072120
Feel free to contact AARP if you have any questions.
Philisa Johnson
Associate State Director
Community Outreach
T: 757-578-0991
Email: pjohnson@aarp.org