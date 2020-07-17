FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC-WEBINAR AARP IN PARTNERSHIP WITH THE SOCIAL SECURITY ADMINISTRATION

Tuesday, July 21, 2020, from 6:30-8 p.m. on Webex

Social Security 101 Everything you wanted to know virtual seminar hosted by AARP Virginia

Lizna Odhwani- Public Affairs Specialist for the Social Security Administration will provide a complete Overview of the benefits and services offered by the Social Security Administration.

Free and open to the public, but registration is required.

Register at Social Security 101: https://aarp.cvent.com/SocialSecurity072120

Feel free to contact AARP if you have any questions.

Philisa Johnson

Associate State Director

Community Outreach

T: 757-578-0991

Email: pjohnson@aarp.org