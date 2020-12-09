Free books for the Holidays

Norfolk, VA– On Black Friday, Reach, Inc. launched a free holiday pop-up book store in Military Circle Mall. All families are invited to stop by and pick out two books. A variety of brand new books are available for all ages, from children through adults.

The book store will be open through December. The shop will be open Saturdays from 12pm-7pm and weekdays from 3pm-7pm. A list of days and hours are available at www. reachreads.org.

The REACH Free Holiday Bookstore is located beside DTLR within Military Circle Mall. The space is being provided free of charge.

“REACH has received requests for thousands of books from our partners and families since the rise of COVID-19,” said Dr. Jennifer Goff, Executive Director at REACH. “Our Free Holiday Bookstore is one example of how we are adapting to new challenges and getting reading resources in the hands of those that need it most. And, this is just the beginning. Stay tuned, big things are happening!”

In April, REACH launched a campaign to distribute 32,000 books and reading resources to kids in Hampton Roads. Studies continue to prove that the number of books in the home provide an important foundation for reading and directly impact a child’s future success.

If you are interested in supporting this initiative, donations can be made online at www.reachreads.org/donate.