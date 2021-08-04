Free Cigarette Butt Receptacles Available for Businesses

Businesses in Hampton Roads can receive free cigarette waste receptacles from askHRgreen.org. Retail stores, restaurants, and offices committed to preventing cigarette litter can apply to receive a free receptacle through a regional grant program. The grant program is part of the #NoButtsAboutIt cigarette litter prevention initiative taking place across Hampton Roads. Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis as long as cigarette waste receptacles are available. Supplies are limited.

The receptacles are available to all businesses in the Hampton Roads region with the ability to install, monitor, and maintain a cigarette waste receptacle at their establishment. Receptacles may be used for customers and/or staff. Businesses will assume the following responsibilities:



Install the cigarette waste receptacle within 14 days.

Anchor the receptacle in place or weigh it down with sand.

Monitor the receptacle to ensure the lid stays secure.

Empty the receptacle on a regular basis to prevent the receptacle from becoming overfull.

To receive a receptacle, apply online, submit a PDF application by email to hrgreen@hrpdcva.gov or by mail to:

Hampton Roads Planning District CommissionAttention: askHRgreen.org Cigarette Waste Grant723 Woodlake DriveChesapeake, Virginia 23320