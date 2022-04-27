Free Community Resource Fair this Saturday

Revisions to the Special Events, Parades and Races Ordinance ApprovedLast night City Council approved revisions to the City’s Special Events, Parades and Races ordinance to address labor, equipment and services costs for non-City special events. In the past, the City had been responsible for the majority of these costs, which have been absorbed by the City’s operating budget as unplanned expenses. Additionally, the increasing number of events throughout the City has resulted in greater demand of City staff, often times outside of normal work hours, impacting staff’s ability to complete normal operations efficiently. The revisions allow the City to charge for certain services based on the size of the event and anticipated impacts to the City’s right-of-way. The revisions help to define the various types of events and regulate the place and manner of activities in public rights-of-way that could otherwise affect the safe passage of pedestrians and vehicles. The revisions also provide for a variety of preplanned routes available to special event applicants for certain events, reducing costs to the City and the applicant.

Appropriations

Court Appointed Special Advocate ($164,988) – This appropriation includes $43,120 of state grant funds, $38,810 of federal grant funds, $78,000 of Community Support Funding from the City, and $5,058 in donations to the Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) program. The Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Program trains community volunteers to serve as advocates for children found by the Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court to have been abused or neglected or at risk of being abused or neglected. CASA volunteers advocate for placement in safe, permanent, and nurturing homes. These funds will be used to enhance volunteer coordination and training, to support the daily operations of the CASA program, and to organize special activities for CASA children such as picnics, camp scholarships, and fundraising events.

Police Department ($300,000) – Last August, Virginia Attorney General’s Office was allocated $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding though the Virginia General Assembly to address community-based gun violence prevention programming. A portion of those funds was designated for police departments to support the implementation of data-informed strategies that will result in reduced gun violence in local communities disproportionally affected by gun violence. The City of Newport News was awarded $300,000. All funds will be used to further support and supplement City funds for the purpose of providing financial resources to community based organizations who apply for City funding to implement gun violence reduction strategies.

Engineering ($4,926,063) – These grant funds from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation's Community Flood Preparedness Fund will be used to develop three separate but interrelated citywide master plans for Stormwater Management, Floodplain Management, and Climate Change & Resilience. The City's current Stormwater and Floodplain Management Plans are over 20 years old, no longer viable, and in need of updating; the Climate Change & Resilience plan is being developed in response to the State issuing new requirements for addressing climate change. This Stormwater Master Planning Project grant requires a local match of $547,340, which will be funded as a future Capital Improvement Plan project with General Obligation Bonds.