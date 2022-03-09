Free Dental Care at Chesapeake Care Clinic March 24-26
By: Tara Quinn
CHESAPEAKE, VA – On March 24, 25, and 26, residents of Hampton Roads will have the opportunity to receive free dental extractions. In partnership with the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s (VDAF) Mission of Mission (MOM) program, volunteers and staff at the Chesapeake Care Clinic (CCC) “Mini-MOM” event will provide free extractions to approximately 100 adults over the weekend. Patients will receive care from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on March 25 and 26. The event takes place at the CCC.
WHAT: Free Dental Extractions
WHO: Dentists, oral surgeons and other volunteers will assist
WHEN: Registration and Evaluations on Thursday, March 24, 9am-4pm
Friday and Saturday, March 25-26, 9am-4pm BY APPOINTMENT ONLY
WHERE: Chesapeake Care Clinic (CCC)
2145 S. Military Highway
Chesapeake, VA 23320
(757) 201-9870
WHAT: Mission of Mercy (MOM) is the Virginia Dental Association Foundation’s mobile dental clinic program, developed by Dr. Terry Dickinson in 2000. MOM projects improve the oral health of hundreds of people – primarily uninsured adults – each year by providing preventative, restorative and surgical services in strategic locations across the state. An estimated 100 patients are expected to receive oral care at the March 24-26 event. Please attend the registration and evaluation on March 24 to secure an appointment for either March 25 or March 26. Spanish-speakers will be available.