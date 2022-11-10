Free Events, Activities, Meals Honor Those Who Served

By: City of Newport News

Veterans Day is Friday, Nov. 11, and the American Legion Braxton-Perkins Post 25 is holding its annual ceremony to honor all who have served our country. The free event takes place at 11 a.m. on Friday at the Victory Arch (25th Street and West Avenue in Newport News). This year’s guest speaker is retired Army Col. Michael Formica.

Also in recognition of Veterans Day, local organizations and restaurants are providing free or discounted admission and meals for Veterans this Friday, Nov. 11.

Everyone is invited to explore America’s history at the Virginia War Museum (9285 Warwick Boulevard) free of charge Friday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

John V. Quarstein, Director emeritus of the USS Monitor Center, will present a special history lecture on Veterans Day and the meaning of peace at the Mariners’ Museum and Park (100 Museum Dr.) Friday, Nov. 11, from noon – 1 p.m. Cost for in-person attendance is $1; virtual attendance is free. Advance registration is required.

The National Park Service will waive entrance fees to all parks – and offer free parking – to everyone on Veterans Day. Locally, historic Jamestowne is offering free, one-day admission on Friday, Nov. 11, from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. in honor of Veterans Day. Visitors should check in at the ticketing desk to get their free admission passes.

Dozens of national chain restaurants and retailers offer free meals to veterans on Friday. Find one near you and eat free all day!