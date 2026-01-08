Free Fares on HRT for Transit Equity Day Feb. 9

That’s why Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) is offering free fares on Monday, Feb. 9 to commemorate Transit Equity Day.



The day recognizes transit rider and civil-rights icon Rosa Parks, whose birthday is Feb. 4. HRT will provide free bus, light rail, ferry, OnDemand ridesharing and Paratransit services on the Monday following her birthday, which this year is Feb. 9.



The day also is a reminder of the vital role of transit in the economic prosperity of Hampton Roads. Reliable and efficient transit connects riders to jobs while improving access to healthcare, retail, recreation, education and workforce training.



“HRT is committed to treating all customers with the best possible transit experience every day, to every customer,” said William E. Harrell, President and CEO of HRT. “By continuing to offer free fares on this day for the fifth straight year, we honor the legacy of Rosa Parks and her impact on transit agencies around the nation.”



In addition to free fares, bus headlights will remain on all day to symbolize the light Parks provided. Every HRT bus also will have a reserved front seat with a small sign to honor her act of courage that ultimately helped make transit available for everyone.