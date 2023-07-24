Free “Fitness at the Fountain” Classes

By: City of Newport News

City Center at Oyster Point hosts free and fun outdoor fitness classes during the week with its picturesque five-acre fountain as a backdrop. Participants are asked to meet near the fountain on the grass between the Langley Federal Credit Union and Ferguson buildings (751 Lakefront Commons).

Fit4Mom – The Fit4Mom program is designed to support moms through every stage of motherhood, from pregnancy to postpartum and beyond. This weekly prenatal and postnatal fitness class hosted by Fit4Mom Newport News-Williamsburg helps keep Moms strong while enjoying outdoor time with baby. Enjoy an energizing workout class for moms in every stage of motherhood and connect with other moms and little ones in the community. Classes run Thursdays through August from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Zumba – Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Bring your dancing shoes and the whole family for Zumba at the fountain! Have a blast while exercising your mind and body.

