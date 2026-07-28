Free Flood Resilience Assessments Available for Newport News Homeowners

Understanding your home’s flood risk is the first step toward protecting your home and the people who matter most. Newport News homeowners can now apply to participate in the city’s FloodREADY Homes Program, a free initiative designed to help residents learn more about their property’s flood risk and identify ways to prepare for the future.

Supported by the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund, the program provides eligible homeowners with a no-cost flood resilience assessment, an Elevation Certificate, and a personalized report with recommendations to help reduce potential flood damage. These resources provide homeowners with valuable information and practical steps they can take to strengthen their homes and improve community resilience.

To participate, homeowners must be Newport News residents who live in a standalone home or duplex. Applications will be prioritized based on flood-risk factors and household income to help ensure the program reaches residents with the greatest need.

Residents interested in participating are encouraged to complete the FloodREADY Homes Interest Form. Submitting the form does not guarantee participation, but it allows the city to determine eligibility and contact selected applicants to schedule a home assessment. Applicants who are placed on a waiting list or are not selected will also receive information about future opportunities and available resources.