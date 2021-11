Free Bananas! Tomorrow in the Department of Social Services Lobby

Today’s Produce Distribution Day event, which was held at the Department of Social Services, was a success! The only items that are remaining are bananas and if you would like to pick some up, they will be distributed on Wednesday, November 17th, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., in the lobby of the Department of Social Services, 1701 High Street.