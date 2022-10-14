Free Health Screenings at Four Oaks on Oct. 19

The Newport News Department of Human Services, Roadmap to Health, and State Senator Monty Mason are partnering to remove barriers to care and encourage residents to protect, maintain, and improve their health. All are invited to receive FREE health screenings on Wednesday, Oct. 19, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Four Oaks Day Services and Training Center (7401 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, 23605).

During the event, experienced professionals will offer a variety of free screenings, including total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, Blood Pressure, Glucose, Body Mass Index, and nutrition counseling. Information and resources shared can help individuals address chronic diseases and empower them with knowledge about their health.

Roadmap to Health is a mobile health screening program that provides information and resources to help address chronic disease and empower individuals with knowledge about their health, free of charge. To learn more about Roadmap to Health visit roadmap2health.org.